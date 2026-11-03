Union Minister Somanna slams Congress leaders for ‘targeting’ Kumaraswamy over sting operation

HASSAN : Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna on Monday said slammed Congress leaders for targeting Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy over the recent ‘sting operation’ in the state.

After offering prayers at Goddess Hasanamba temple, he said the Congress leaders were misusing the police department to target their rivals. He said that the state government has demoralised the police by interfering in vital issues.

Somanna said the much-awaited Vande Bharat train between Bengaluru and Mangaluru would start operations as soon as the South Western Railways completes electrification. The Centre has taken up development works to the tune of Rs 52,000 crore in Karnataka after he became the railway minister, he claimed.

A proposal for Rs 50,000 crore projects and schemes is pending before the Centre and steps will be taken to clear the same as Prime Minister has special concern over Karnataka, he added.

Coming down heavily on the state government for issuing baseless statements against the Centre, he said the Centre never discriminates against the states. The Centre has released over Rs 4,500 crore to Karnataka to tackle the drought situation.

People have started cursing the Congress government for hiking the prices of essential commodities, including milk. They are waiting to teach Congress a lesson in the 2028 Assembly elections, he said. The Congress leaders are upset after losing all the four MLC constituencies. Somanna said the BJP high command will decide on the return of Basanagouda Patil Yetnal and KS Eshwarappa to the party.