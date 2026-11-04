BJP will win Karnataka in ’28, says Harish Dwivedi

BENGALURU: BJP National General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Harish Dwivedi has said that party leaders will work together with the resolve of forming a BJP government in Karnataka in 2028. Dwivedi said the Congress government had, over roughly the last three-and-a-half years, neglected everything, including the daily problems of ordinary citizens. He alleged that Congress leaders were “looting,” and said this was known to everyone.

He accused Congress of ignoring public interest and of being preoccupied with the advancement of its own leaders and the interests of the Gandhi family. The BJP, he said, would take all matters of public interest to the people in the coming days. He also criticised a sharp rise in milk and curd prices.

Dwivedi said that this is his first visit to Karnataka since being appointed state in-charge. On Monday, he said, he and state BJP president BY Vijayendra held a meeting of state office-bearers and a core committee meeting. He said he met senior leader and former CM BS Yediyurappa, a member of the BJP’s Parliamentary Board, on Tuesday and sought his guidance.

On the SIR of electoral rolls, Dwivedi said it is not happening only under Prime Minister Modi, but have been carried out from time-to-time since the days of Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. He alleged that when Congress loses elections, it blames the ECI, EVMs and the Supreme Court instead of introspecting, and that it does not respect constitutional institutions.

Asked whether the BJP-JDS alliance would continue, Dwivedi said such decisions are taken by the party’s top leadership. He said the alliance was “going well for now.”

On party leadership in Karnataka, he said all are working together under Vijayendra, and that the organisation is advancing under the young leader’s guidance.