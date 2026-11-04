Congress slams Chalavadi for remarks on chopping party workers and throwing them into Arabian Sea

KOLAR: Congress leaders slammed LoP in Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy for his controversial statement during the BJP’s ‘Save Democracy’ rally in Kolar on Monday. “He was with the Congress, now he is in BJP and wants to attract BJP leaders’ attention, so he is making provocative statements,” Congress MLC Anil Kumar said.

Chalavadi had reportedly said if the Congress is intent on creating anarchy across the country, “BJP workers and supporters will chop Congress leaders into pieces and throw them into the Arabian Sea”. However, after the meeting he told the media that it was not intentional.

Kumar said he had already given details to KPCC President BK Hariprasad, and Congress leaders and workers will lodge a police complaint on Wednesday. District Congress President Mekala Narayanaswamy said a protest will be organised in all taluks.

Meanwhile, over 50 Congress workers were taken into preventive custody by the High Grounds police in Bengaluru after they staged a protest outside the residence of Chalavadi Narayanaswamy over his alleged remarks.

Also, Kushal Haruvegowda, vice-president of the Bengaluru West District Congress Committee, submitted a complaint at the High Grounds police station seeking registration of a case against Narayanaswamy. The police are yet to register a case.