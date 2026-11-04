G Parameshwara writes to Modi, Shah, seeking financial assistance for drought-hit farmers

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an appointment to submit a memorandum on the state’s severe drought situation and seek financial assistance from the Union government.

The DCM has also written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

PM Modi will be in Bengaluru on November 13.

In his letter, Dr Parameshwara pointed out that 226 taluks had been affected by drought and crop losses reported across 57.93 lakh hectares. He said the State Government had prepared a memorandum seeking Rs 22,400 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund to provide relief to affected farmers and protect rural livelihoods.

The DCM also said that the welfare of the farmers transcends political and administrative boundaries. “I firmly believe that the Union and State Governments must work together in the spirit of cooperative federalism to protect agricultural livelihoods and restore confidence among affected families. I therefore request you to kindly grant me an appointment at the earliest, enabling me to personally apprise you of the situation, submit the memorandum and seek your intervention for the expeditious consideration and release of the requisite financial assistance,” he said.

The DCM said in accordance with the revised norms, Karnataka’s requirement towards crop-loss input subsidy has increased from Rs 6128.7 crore to Rs 7,943.55 crore. Karnataka’s total cumulative requirement stands revised from Rs 20,585.73 crore to Rs 22,400.58 crore.