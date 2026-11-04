Karnataka HC says wife's financial independence valid ground to reject maintenance

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court said the inability of the wife to maintain herself is a precondition to claim maintenance, and the law does not state that a married woman should be maintained by her husband under all circumstances.

“When the wife is well-educated, well-placed and earns income sufficient to maintain herself, she cannot be termed to be dependent on her husband. Gainful employment, financial independence and self-sufficiency are good grounds to reject the wife’s claim of maintenance,” observed Justice Chillakur Sumalatha, who passed an order setting aside the family court’s order to pay maintenance of Rs 20,000.

The court stated that as discussed in the order, the husband’s income is more than that of his wife. If the wife’s income is grossly low and not sufficient to maintain herself, undoubtedly such a wife is liable to be maintained by her husband.

However, as per the wife’s own version, she is maintaining her parents with the amount she earns. Therefore, she cannot be considered to be dependent on her husband, the court added.

The husband, aged 36 and residing in the city, moved the high court challenging the family court order dated July 4, 2025, to pay maintenance of Rs 20,000 to his wife, aged 31, as against her demand for Rs 85,000.

Allowing the petition filed by the wife, the family court came to the conclusion that though the wife earns Rs 54,700 per month, the husband’s income is more than hers, so she is liable to be maintained by her husband; hence, he was ordered to pay her a sum of Rs 20,000 per month.