Netas of anti-SIR stir getting funds from abroad, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

BENGALURU: Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Tuesday alleged that certain groups and individuals leading the anti-SIR campaign are receiving funds from abroad and questioned their credibility.

Terming it a “cockroach party”, Singh alleged that individuals, who had appointed themselves as leaders of the campaign, are getting financial support from abroad. “Dipke has been receiving funds from some US-based donors. Ashutosh Ranka has been paid by Pakistani politicians. He is receiving funds through his handlers,” he alleged.

Addressing reporters, Singh claimed that one Sania, who had participated in the anti-SIR campaign, had received funds during ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Alleging that those making allegations lacked credibility, he said they are now resorting to creating a false narrative after realising that they are losing ground.

Singh expressed concern over attempts to portray domestic electoral disputes as part of a broader campaign to destabilise the country. Referring to the activities of certain groups, activists and organisations, he said allegations of foreign funding, calls for regime change and attempts to erode public confidence in democratic institutions warranted serious scrutiny. “India is a sovereign democracy with strong constitutional institutions.