On 2001 model Maruti 800, Mangaluru trio conquers Ladakh

MANGALURU: Covering 11 states and nearly 6,900 kilometres, three men from Mangaluru, Harish Bhat, Krishna Prasad Bhat and Rakesh Bolar, embarked on a road journey from Mangaluru to Ladakh in a 2001-model Maruti 800, carrying a message: Save Forests, promoting clean air, clean water, wildlife conservation and a greener future on October 19. The trio returned to Mangaluru on November 2.

Beyond the adventure, the trio used their journey as an opportunity to connect with local communities and spread awareness about environmental conservation and reduce plastic consumption.

Speaking about the challenges they enountered, Rakesh Bolar said, driving a 2001-model Maruti 800 all the way to Ladakh was challenging in itself. “The car has no air conditioning, no GPS and limited pickup. We undertook trip during off season and driving in temperatures as low as minus 14 degrees Celsius made it even more challenging. As a precaution, we also carried an oxygen cylinder with us,” Rakesh added.

He also said that, to truly experience unity in diversity, one should travel by road. It allows you to experience nature, explore the villages along the way and meet people who welcome you as one of their own.

Harish explained that the vehicle was not modified and carried additional spare parts to deal with possible mechanical issues during the journey.

They also encountered unfamiliar driving conditions, particularly black ice, which made the roads extremely slippery. Overcoming the challenges, the trio reached Khardung La Pass in Ladakh.