People have made up their minds to defeat Congress, says Lahar Singh Siroya

BENGALURU: Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Lahar Singh Siroya said people have made up their minds to defeat the Congress and the BJP can win over 150 seats in the 2028 elections. “People have made up their minds to defeat the Congress. We only need to field good and young candidates,” he told The New Indian Express.

The BJP can win over 150 seats in the 2028 Assembly polls, and people would not vote for the Congress, he said. The State Government is not focused on completing ongoing projects; instead, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is trying to please the Congress high command and the Gandhi family by taking up projects that would help collect money for his party leadership, he said. “He is not working for the people of the state but for the party high command,” he alleged.

On the alleged sting operation row, Siroya said supporters of former CM Siddaramaiah were unhappy with the developments and could turn against the Congress government. The MLC election results, especially the Congress’ defeat in the Bengaluru Teachers’ Constituency, indicated internal opposition to Shivakumar, he said. In the MLC polls, BJP won three seats, and JDS won one seat.

He rubbished the Congress’ allegations against EVMs and the SIR. The EVMs are time-tested, and the elections are being held peacefully, Siroya said. Citing previous poll results where the BJP had got less seats than it had expected, he said the party accepted electoral defeats rather than questioning the EVMs.

He accused Congress of blaming EVMs instead of introspecting on the reasons for its defeat and alleged that the party had become a “slave of the Gandhi family”, sidelining senior leaders.