Public figures can’t keep track, says Rajanna, tilts towards Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader and former minister KN Rajanna on Tuesday indirectly backed Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy in the alleged sting operation controversy. “Known and unknown people visit houses of public figures, it is not possible to keep track of them,” he said, responding to a question on allegations that a phone used to upload the sting video was given to the accused by a person working with the JDS at Kumaraswamy’s official residence in New Delhi.

“Let there be a high-level or low-level probe; the truth should come out. That is the main intention,” he said, when asked if there is need for a high-level probe. “It is a black mark on the state. If there is a sting operation in any other part of the country, it would be referred to as the Karnataka model, and bring disrepute to Karnataka,” he said.

The former minister said all those responsible should be punished as per law, and innocent people should get justice. He said the alleged sting operation controversy might have impacted the party in the MLC elections. The party lost a constituency in which 26 of 35 MLAs are from the Congress. All 26 MLAs, including him, have to resign, he said.

On former CM Siddaramaiah’s meeting with LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Rajanna said they are said to have discussed political developments in the state, impact of the alleged sting operation controversy on the party and on his image. “There is confusion among people over Siddaramaiah’s remarks on not contesting the next assembly polls and campaigning for the party. That should impact party,” he said.

Minister Balakrishna hits back Minister HC Balakrishna hit back at Rajanna and demanded action against him. He accused Rajanna of not campaigning for the party candidate in MLC elections. The party high command must act against those working against the party, he said.