BJP plans agitation across Karnataka today

BENGALURU: Opposition BJP members will stage a protest across Karnataka on Thursday opposing the State Government’s decision to hike milk, curd and bus fares.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka alleged that bus fares have been hiked by almost 30%-40%— the highest in the history of Karnataka.

Addressing the media, Ashoka said that the State Government owes Rs 5,650 crore to various transport corporations. “This is the mistake of the State Government, and the burden has been passed to the public,” Ashoka thundered.

He said that the state was in debt owing to the implementation of the guarantee schemes. “No other government has increased fares like the present government. They are increasing fares at their whims and fancies. This Deepavali, the State Government has gifted darkness to people,” he said.

In the name of the Shakti scheme, they promised free bus travel, and now the same has turned into a burden, he said, adding that there should be a specific reason to increase ticket fares. “But here, the government is attributing it to taking loans,” he said.

“When I was the transport minister, the transport corporations were in profit. We purchased over 1,000 acres of land, which costs Rs 10,000 crore now. We constructed TTMCs, and the corporation is getting crores of rupees as rent,” he said.

On the money that is due to various corporations, Ashoka said that the State Government owes Rs 5,650 crore to various RTCs, including Rs 2,943 crore to KSRTC, Rs 1,306 crore to NWKRTC, Rs 1,019 crore to BMTC and Rs 999 crore to KKRTC. If the State Government had paid these dues, there was no need to increase bus fares, he said.