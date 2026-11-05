Former Karnataka Minister Rajanna seeks to unite AHINDA leaders

BENGALURU: Former minister KN Rajanna on Wednesday said that he was making efforts to bring AHINDA (Kannada acronym for Minorities, Backward Classes and Dalits) leaders together and resolve misunderstandings among them, amid reports that the camp of former chief minister Siddaramaiah is planning a large convention in Mysuru to demonstrate the grouping’s strength.

“I intend to unite AHINDA leaders and clear the misunderstandings among them,” Rajanna said, criticising those whom he accused of acting as intermediaries and spreading gossip to create friction between leaders.

Referring to instances in which media reports and alleged anti-Siddaramaiah slogans were brought to the notice of party leaders, he said such attempts had contributed to unnecessary differences within the Congress. He expressed confidence that the misunderstandings would be resolved soon.

Rajanna’s remarks come amid speculation over political developments within the Karnataka Congress following Siddaramaiah’s recent meetings with the party high command, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi.

According to sources, leaders considered close to Siddaramaiah are exploring the possibility of organising a large AHINDA convention in Mysuru to consolidate the grouping, against the backdrop of the controversy surrounding the alleged sting operation targeting the former CM.

The proposed convention assumes significance as the Congress leadership grapples with internal differences over the political fallout of the controversy. Rajanna had earlier triggered a debate within the party by linking the Congress candidate’s defeat in a recent MLC polls to the sting operation.