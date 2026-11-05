Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar seeks cut in curd price, KMF yet to implement it

BENGALURU: Even as Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has asked the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) to reduce the price of Nandini curd by Rs 2 per litre, the federation has yet to implement the cut.

Karnataka Milk Federation had hiked the price of a litre of curd from Rs 54 to Rs 68 and a half litre from Rs 28 to Rs 34. Amid protests from various quarters over the hike in prices of milk and curd, the Chief Minister had said that the price of curd will be slashed.

He, however, had not said when it would come into effect. “We are waiting for an official communication from the Chief Minister or the CM’s office. After it is obtained, the KMF Board will discuss and take a final decision. It also depends on the union members,” a KMF official said. On October 29,

the State Government had announced a hike in milk prices by Rs 8 per litre. The rate of milk increased up to Rs 13 a litre, depending on the fat content. While the rate of curd is likely to be revised, milk, ghee, butter and buttermilk prices will not be touched, KMF officials said.