Karnataka: Man kills lover, dumps body on Gokak hillside

BELAGAVI: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her lover after she repeatedly insisted that he marry her, bringing to light a shocking case of betrayal following a four-year relationship.

The deceased has been identified as Rakshita Sarikar of Harugeri village in Raibag taluk. The accused has been identified as Basappa Siddappa Satannavar of Adalahatti village in Athani taluk.

According to the complaint lodged by the woman’s family, the accused had been in a relationship with Rakshita for the past four years after promising to marry her. However, he allegedly kept postponing the marriage.

On October 28, the accused reportedly took Rakshita from Harugeri to Gokak Falls. At around 4 pm, the two were sitting on a roadside platform near the falls when Rakshita questioned him about why he had failed to marry her despite promising to do so for several years. An argument reportedly broke out between them over the issue.

The accused slapped her hard, strangled her with his hands and subsequently tightened a stole around her neck, killing her, the family alleged in their complaint. After the murder, he allegedly dumped her body among thorny bushes on a steep hillside near the falls in an attempt to destroy evidence and conceal the crime.