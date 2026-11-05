Left in lurch by government, young students fill potholes on Karnataka highway

KALABURAGI : Last Sunday, students in Kalamandargi village had an unusual civic agenda—they stepped up to fill potholes on the State Highway connecting Kalmaindargi to Basavakalyan. About 20 students, three of them college students, and 17 from primary schools, from Hirenagaon, Mudabi and Kalmaindargi villages joined hands to fix the road after the local administration ignored their repeated pleas.

Inspired by the youth’s attitude, some villagers, too, joined the effort. Jagadevi, a guest lecturer in Basavakalyan and resident of Kalmaindargi, said that Kalmaindargi has only one government primary school. After Class 4, the students go to government higher primary schools in Hirenagaon and Mudabi and Khuba College in Basavakalyan.

She said that Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation buses have almost stopped plying to Hirenagoan, Mudabi and Basavakalyan taluk citing the poor condition of the road.

It was then that Jagadevi discussed the issue with the students. Assistant Executive Engineer, PWD, Kamalapur, under whose jurisdiction the road comes under, was not available for comment.