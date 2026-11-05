Man beats staffer, daughter’s BF, to death in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his employer after the latter found him with his daughter in a compromising position at their house near Kogilu Cross in the Yelahanka police limits on Tuesday afternoon. The police have arrested the accused.

The deceased, Kiran (24), hailed from Kerala. The accused, Anandraj (45), who is from Tamil Nadu, runs a pushcart manufacturing business on Kogilu Main Road. Kiran had been working for him for the past few years. Anandraj’s 19-year-old elder daughter was pursuing pre-university in Mysuru and had returned home for the holidays.

‘Assaulted with cricket bat and iron pipe’

The accused had noticed that his daughter had developed a close relationship with Kiran, the police said.

On Tuesday, Anandraj left home with his wife, telling his daughter that they were going to Tamil Nadu and would return at night. However, they returned within a few hours and allegedly found their daughter and Kiran in a compromising position in their house. Enraged, he sent his daughter with her mother to a relative’s house in Chikkaballapur and confined Kiran inside the house before assaulting him with a cricket bat and an iron pipe.

Kiran sustained severe injuries to his legs, hands and abdomen and collapsed. Anandraj took him to a hospital in an autorickshaw, but doctors declared him as “brought dead”, the police said.

A senior police officer said the incident came to light after the hospital sent a medico-legal case alert. The Yelahanka police rushed to the hospital and found Kiran dead. The police later arrested Anandraj. The police, meanwhile, are verifying the girl’s age, the officer said.