Modi writes to Karnataka CM DKS, bats for joint push on water conservation

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for greater Centre-State coordination on water conservation, drought management and urban cleanliness while greeting Karnataka on Kannada Rajyotsava.
On the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava, Modi, in a letter dated October 31 to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, said this was the latter’s first Kannada Rajyotsava as CM. “My best wishes to you in your efforts to work for the welfare of the people,” he said.
Referring to great poets and kings from Karnataka, Modi said the people of the state epitomise enterprise, innovation, intellectual excellence and a spirit of progress. “Take any sector of the future, whether information technology, biotechnology, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, research or startups, and you will find Karnataka playing an important role,” he said, adding that Karnataka’s talented people had established themselves as global problem-solvers, developing solutions to some of humanity’s most pressing challenges.
Modi also recalled several infrastructure projects, including the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, Vande Bharat trains and airports. “In line with this approach, urban mobility is receiving significant attention.
The expansion of Bengaluru Metro, along with other urban infrastructure projects in the city, reflects our commitment to providing modern, efficient and sustainable public transport. Better connectivity improves the daily lives of lakhs of citizens while enhancing Bengaluru’s position as a global centre of technology and enterprise,” he said.
Pointing to the drought situation, Modi said there were several areas where the Union and state governments could work together to bring about meaningful and lasting change in people’s lives. One such area, he said, was water conservation. “Together, let us ensure that it remains one of our foremost priorities.
Karnataka is blessed with rivers, lakes and traditional water bodies. These invaluable resources must be protected for future generations. The challenge posed by drought is also immense, especially in the northern parts of the state. I am aware that this is a subject that is close to your heart as well,” he said.
Modi also stressed that cleanliness, especially in cities, deserved renewed attention. “As Karnataka’s urban centres continue to expand, let us collectively prioritise scientific waste management, cleaner public spaces and sustainable urban development,” he said.