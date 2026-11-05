Modi writes to Karnataka CM DKS, bats for joint push on water conservation

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for greater Centre-State coordination on water conservation, drought management and urban cleanliness while greeting Karnataka on Kannada Rajyotsava.

On the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava, Modi, in a letter dated October 31 to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, said this was the latter’s first Kannada Rajyotsava as CM. “My best wishes to you in your efforts to work for the welfare of the people,” he said.

Referring to great poets and kings from Karnataka, Modi said the people of the state epitomise enterprise, innovation, intellectual excellence and a spirit of progress. “Take any sector of the future, whether information technology, biotechnology, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, research or startups, and you will find Karnataka playing an important role,” he said, adding that Karnataka’s talented people had established themselves as global problem-solvers, developing solutions to some of humanity’s most pressing challenges.

Modi also recalled several infrastructure projects, including the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, Vande Bharat trains and airports. “In line with this approach, urban mobility is receiving significant attention.

The expansion of Bengaluru Metro, along with other urban infrastructure projects in the city, reflects our commitment to providing modern, efficient and sustainable public transport. Better connectivity improves the daily lives of lakhs of citizens while enhancing Bengaluru’s position as a global centre of technology and enterprise,” he said.