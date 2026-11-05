Of Rs 8 hike, Rs 7 goes to ryots: Former MP DK Suresh

BENGALURU: Defending the milk price hike, BAMUL president and former MP DK Suresh on Wednesday stated that the increase in prices was inevitable and was done in the interest of farmers.

“With the objective of safeguarding the interests of farmers, the government has decided to hike the milk price by Rs 8 a litre. Of which Rs 7 is given to the farmers and Rs 1 to the milk unions,” Suresh said in a statement, stressing that despite the hike, milk prices in Karnataka was the lowest in the country. He added that after the price hike, other dairy firms including Heritage, Dodla, Tirumala and Hatsun have also hiked their prices.

The volume of milk procurement had increased soon after the hike was announced, by around 10 lakh litres in two days, he said. “The farmers are currently facing numerous challenges, including severe drought, rising costs of animal feed and fodder and increased chemical fertilizer costs. The move is intended to reduce their hardship,” the former MP said.

Officials noted that Arokya was selling at Rs 68 per litre, Dodla and Thirumala at Rs 60 per litre and Amul at Rs 66 per litre. They also referred to the milk prices in other states and said in Kerala it is Rs 56 per litre, Rs 57-58 in Gujarat, Rs 62-64 in Telangana and Rs 58 in Delhi. The officials also explained that the cost of milk procurement from farmers has also been increased from Rs 35 to Rs 42 per litre. They said the existing incentive to farmers of Rs 5 will continue, despite the revision in rates.

The farmers will get a total of Rs 47 per litre.