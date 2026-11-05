Will cut bus fares if Centre lowers fuel price: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday defended the State Government’s decision to hike bus fares, saying the transport corporations were incurring losses due to rising fuel prices.
“If the Union Government reduces the prices of petrol and diesel, we are prepared to reduce bus fares in the state accordingly,” Shivakumar told media persons.
“The transport corporations are running at a loss. There was a situation when they did not even have sufficient funds to purchase diesel for the next 10 days to three weeks. The government had to step in and provide the necessary financial assistance.
Moreover, the Shakti scheme, which provides free bus travel for women, has placed an additional financial burden on the transport corporations. Consequently, fares may have been increased by `2 or `3 on certain routes,” the CM said, responding to a question on opposition parties’ call for a statewide protest on Thursday against the hike in bus fares.
Shivakumar asked why the opposition parties was silent when petrol and diesel prices were increased. “Why did they not raise their voices when cooking gas prices went up? Why did they not protest against the increase in the prices of fertilizers, pesticides, steel, cement and medicines? Are they not concerned about the rising cost of agricultural inputs and the burden it places on farmers?” the CM asked.
The CM said he is fully aware of the hardships faced by farmers during the ongoing drought. “We understand their difficulties and struggles. At the same time, the transport corporations must also remain financially viable. They must be allowed to recover from their financial difficulties,” the Chief Minister added.
Let the opposition parties appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reduce the burden of cesses and taxes levied on petrol and diesel, and if the Centre reduces fuel prices, the State Government will take appropriate steps, he said.
On the hike in milk prices by Rs 12 per litre, instead of the announced Rs 8, the CM clarified that variation in milk prices is due to differences in quality and fat content. “All milk is not the same. Regular milk, milk from desi cows, and buffalo milk are different varieties. Their fat content also varies. People need to understand these differences,” the CM said.
Defending the milk price hike, Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara said it is not right for the BJP to politicise a decision taken in the interest of farmers.
Dairy farmers across Karnataka are facing increasing financial pressure due to rising costs of fodder, cattle feed, veterinary care and maintenance, he said. “Our Government has revised the milk price to support dairy farmers and improve their income. Criticising the decision merely on the ground of a price increase, without recognising these realities, is not appropriate,” he said.
The Deputy CM said milk is an essential item in every household, and the government is equally conscious of the additional cost borne by consumers. At the same time, dairy farmers must receive a fair return for their produce. The decision has been taken by balancing both these concerns, the Deputy CM said.