Will cut bus fares if Centre lowers fuel price: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday defended the State Government’s decision to hike bus fares, saying the transport corporations were incurring losses due to rising fuel prices.

“If the Union Government reduces the prices of petrol and diesel, we are prepared to reduce bus fares in the state accordingly,” Shivakumar told media persons.

“The transport corporations are running at a loss. There was a situation when they did not even have sufficient funds to purchase diesel for the next 10 days to three weeks. The government had to step in and provide the necessary financial assistance.

Moreover, the Shakti scheme, which provides free bus travel for women, has placed an additional financial burden on the transport corporations. Consequently, fares may have been increased by `2 or `3 on certain routes,” the CM said, responding to a question on opposition parties’ call for a statewide protest on Thursday against the hike in bus fares.

Shivakumar asked why the opposition parties was silent when petrol and diesel prices were increased. “Why did they not raise their voices when cooking gas prices went up? Why did they not protest against the increase in the prices of fertilizers, pesticides, steel, cement and medicines? Are they not concerned about the rising cost of agricultural inputs and the burden it places on farmers?” the CM asked.

The CM said he is fully aware of the hardships faced by farmers during the ongoing drought. “We understand their difficulties and struggles. At the same time, the transport corporations must also remain financially viable. They must be allowed to recover from their financial difficulties,” the Chief Minister added.