Decomposed body found near Sugreeva Cave in Hampi

HAMPI, HOSAPETE: The suspected involvement of treasure hunters is emerging as a possible angle in the death of an unidentified woman, whose decomposed body was found near Sugreeva Cave, a secluded location in the Hampi heritage area, on Thursday.

Two foreign tourists, who were trekking near Sugreeva Cave, found the body and alerted local residents. On being alerted, police visited the spot and started an investigation. A case has been registered in Hampi police station.

The body, believed to be that of a woman aged between 40 and 45 years, was found in a highly decomposed condition, indicating that it might have been lying there for several days. However, the identity of the deceased, the exact time of death and the circumstances leading to her death are yet to be established. Items used for rituals found at the spot strongly indicate treasure hunting, a senior official of Vijayanagara District Police said.

The discovery has also triggered speculation among local residents, who suspect that the isolated stretch could have been used by miscreants for occult practices or illegal activities.

Police will investigate whether the woman was murdered at the spot or her body was dumped there after the crime. Establishing her identity and determining the cause of death are expected to be crucial in the investigation.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety and monitoring of isolated locations around the Unesco World Heritage Site, which attracts thousands of domestic and international tourists.