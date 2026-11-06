INDIA bloc leaders protest against SIR, CEC in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Leaders of the INDIA bloc on Thursday staged a protest here against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demanded that the deleted voters’ names be restored.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who participated in the protest, said the deleted voters’ names, except those of deceased persons, should be restored. “Everyone should get justice. Till then, we will continue our fight,” he added.

The CM said the bloc will not accept the way SIR is being conducted. The Congress has taken a firm stand in this regard. Addressing a rally, he said that his government will conduct a police inquiry and take action against those who had submitted a large number of Form 7. This protest is not against the Election Commission alone, but also against the BJP’s larger conspiracy, he said. “We are committed to safeguarding the people’s vote. We have proof of those who had submitted Form 7. Cases will be filed against them,’’ he said.

He alleged that the BJP had pre-filled Form 7 applications with voters’ details, targeting around 20,000 ST, Backward Classes and minority votes in each constituency for deletion.

The BJP had conspired to appoint its party workers as booth level officers (BLOs) through the Chilume organisation in Bengaluru to illegally delete lakhs of voters’ names and add new ones. Congress leaders had met the Election Commission officials in Delhi in this regard.