India prepares for foot-and-mouth disease threat after it spreads to 17 West Asian countries

BENGALURU: In a major initiative to strengthen India’s preparedness against emerging trans-boundary animal diseases, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), Government of India, in collaboration with ICAR-National Institute of Veterinary Epidemiology and Disease Informatics (NIVEDI), Bengaluru, launched a two-day National Tabletop Exercise ‘VAJRA-SAT’ on November 4. The exercise focuses on preparedness against the potential outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) serotype SAT-1 in India in the wake of its recent spread beyond its traditional African distribution to 17 countries across West Asia.

“Although SAT-1 has not been reported in the country, its possible incursion poses a significant threat to India’s livestock population of over 530 million, dairy-based livelihoods, livestock trade and progress achieved under the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP),” said sources. “The absence of domestic vaccine production against SAT-1 further highlights the need for advance preparedness,” they added.

Organised under the theme ‘Detect Early, Confirm Fast, Contain Together’, the exercise brought together policymakers, veterinary epidemiologists, disease control experts, diagnostic laboratories, security agencies and vaccine manufacturers to strengthen national capacities for early detection, rapid response and coordinated containment.

Animal Husbandry Commissioner, DAHD, Dr Naveena BM, emphasised the need for a coordinated, practical and implementable national strategy to address the potential introduction of exotic FMD serotypes. She highlighted the relevance of the existing Crisis Management Plan for animal diseases in safeguarding the country’s livestock sector.

Director, ICAR-NIVEDI, Dr Baldev R Gulati, highlighted the evolving global epidemiological situation of FMD SAT-1 and the importance of risk-based surveillance, epidemiological intelligence and early warning systems. Director, ICAR-National Institute of foot-and-mouth disease Dr JK Mohapatra, emphasised the importance of laboratory preparedness, rapid diagnosis and vaccine development capabilities in addressing the challenges posed by an exotic FMD serotype.