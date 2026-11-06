Karnakata Cabinet discusses SIR, but no decision on electoral rolls for local body polls

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday held a detailed discussion on whether local body elections, including those to the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and zilla and taluk panchayats, should be conducted using the existing electoral rolls (old) or the revised voters’ list following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). However, no decision was taken on the issue as it has been decided look at the other states’ plans.

According to sources, some ministers opined that the Special Intensive Revisionexercise in Karnataka had been foolproof and that the revised electoral rolls could be considered for the polls.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Karnataka RDPR Minister Eshwar B Khandre reiterated that with regard to going with the ballots, replacing EVMs, the decision has already been done.

“We have sanctioned funds for the procurement of ballot boxes. The decision on conducting polls using the voters’ list will be made by the State Election Commission, which is an autonomous constitutional body,” he maintained.