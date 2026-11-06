Karnataka: BJP hits out at govt over bus fare, milk price hike

BENGALURU: BJP leaders and workers staged protests across the state on Thursday against the ruling Congress’s decision of hiking bus fares.

In Bengaluru, they staged a protest at the Majestic bus station. Wearing masks of Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh, BJP workers were seen symbolically begging to express their anger against the hike in bus fares and prices of essential commodities.

The party will stage protests for a week.

Leader of Opposition in the legislative Assembly R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and other BJP leaders were detained by police.

The BJP leaders and workers gave roses to the people as part of their protest. Ashoka accused the Congress government of looting the people to fund its guarantee schemes. The government is unable to mobilise funds for its guarantee schemes. Hence, it is imposing additional taxes on the people and has hiked bus fares. He claimed that the government has collected Rs 5,000 crore through taxes on petrol and diesel after it came to power in the state. He demanded that the government return that money to the people.

The government is bankrupt and has no money even to pay salaries to its employees, he alleged.

The government’s decision to increase bus fares and prices of milk, curd and ghee has dampened the festive spirit of the people, he said.

Ashoka further alleged that the Transport Department is facing a closure threat because of the government’s wrong priorities.