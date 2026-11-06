Karnataka clears Rs 20,000 crore road infra package

BENGALURU: The state cabinet on Thursday approved an infrastructure development package involving investments of nearly Rs 20,000 crore, with a major thrust on upgrading state highways, major district roads (MDRs) and connectivity between district and taluk headquarters.

Briefing reporters after the Cabinet meeting, RDPR Minister Eshwar B Khandre said the government had taken several decisions aimed at strengthening infrastructure, improving connectivity and accelerating development across Karnataka. “The state’s financial and economic situation is robust, with revenue collections — including GST and other incomes — meeting expectations across departments, allowing the government to fulfil its commitments,” he claimed.

“The Cabinet has given approval for an extensive road development programme involving nearly Rs 20,000 crore. Our objective is to improve road connectivity across the state, particularly between district and taluk headquarters, and strengthen the existing road network,” Khandre said. Under Phase V, Stage II of the State Highway Development Project, 1,897km of roads will be developed.

The Cabinet has approved Rs 6,000crore under Appendix-E for roads, bridges and building works in different Assembly constituencies. An additional Rs 3,000 crore has been earmarked for road development.

Another major decision is a new Rs 6,000-crore programme to develop nearly 3,986km of roads connecting district headquarters with one another, district headquarters with taluk headquarters, and taluk headquarters with one another.