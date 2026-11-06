Karnataka: Ghee price up by Rs 100 per litre, butter Rs 80 per kg

BENGALURU: Nearly a week after the rate of milk and curd was hiked, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) on Thursday released a rate card announcing a hike of Rs 100 per litre of ghee. According to KMF officials, a 1-litre ghee sachet, which earlier cost Rs 750, is being sold at Rs 850. The new rate sheet was finalised on November 4, but made public on November 5.
Data shared by KMF showed that the basic price of a litre of ghee is Rs 735.93. Addition of Goods & Services Tax (GST) of Rs 36.80 along with a margin of Rs 77.27 brings the new retail cost to the customer to Rs 850.
A litre of ghee in a polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle and tin will now cost Rs 870 in retail (inclusive of bottle price), against the basic price of Rs 753.25 (PET bottle) and Rs 739.80 (tin), respectively.
KMF officials said a kilogram of paneer (cottage cheese) will now cost Rs 485, up from the earlier Rs 408. The basic rate is Rs 411.02 and margin component is Rs 73.98.
‘Projects to be implemented in phases’
Responding to questions about the financial implications of the infrastructure package, Khandre said the government was prioritising investment while ensuring proper financial planning. Projects would be implemented in phases, with funds utilised effectively. The minister said the road projects would be implemented transparently after making necessary financial arrangements and obtaining the Finance department’s approval.
The Cabinet also approved a revised estimate of Rs 3,409.02 crore for road development works in and around Bengaluru, to be implemented by the Karnataka Road Development Corporation in 10 packages.
Originally approved in 2017 at Rs 2,095crore under the PPP model, the project envisaged developing 155km of roads. Work began in 2019. Of the revised project length of 142.27km, 121.78km has been completed. The project is expected to ease traffic congestion and strengthen Bengaluru’s road network.
Healthcare spend
The Cabinet approved the purchase of robotic surgery equipment worth Rs 40crore for Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Bengaluru and Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute in Hubballi, with Rs 20crore allocated to each institution. It also approved Rs 28.01crore for an integrated Information, Education and Communication action plan under the National Health Mission to promote various health programmes.
Nod for Sannati Bill
The Karnataka Cabinet has approved the Sannati Development Authority Bill, 2026, to facilitate the integrated development of the historic Buddhist centre at Sannati in Chittapur taluk of Kalaburagi district. The government will introduce legislation to establish a dedicated authority for the conservation, development and promotion of the archaeological and historical site. “Sannati is an important ancient Buddhist centre known for its Ashokan inscriptions and remains dating back to the Buddhist period. The site attracts pilgrims, historians and tourists from across the country and abroad,” Eshwar Khandre remarked. The proposed authority is expected to coordinate infrastructure development, conservation of archaeological remains and tourism-related facilities. The Bill will be introduced in the forthcoming session of legislature, he said.
Other key decisions
Administrative approval for new industrial estates at Muddebihal in Vijayapura district and Haralahalli in Kampli hobli of Ballari district, at a combined cost of Rs 26.10 crore
Approved 10.60km of railway barricades in PG Palya wildlife range of Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Division in Chamarajanagar at Rs 16.83cr to reduce human-wildlife conflict and protect 2,942 farming families
National Health Mission: Approved Rs 28.01cr for an integrated IEC action plan to promote health programmes
BWSSB: Approved Rs 35.38 crore for five-year operation and maintenance of 400.
MLD water treatment plant at TK Halli under Cauvery Stage IV, Phase I, and Rs 84.47 crore for operation and maintenance of pumping stations and associated substations under Phase II.