Karnataka: Ghee price up by Rs 100 per litre, butter Rs 80 per kg

BENGALURU: Nearly a week after the rate of milk and curd was hiked, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) on Thursday released a rate card announcing a hike of Rs 100 per litre of ghee. According to KMF officials, a 1-litre ghee sachet, which earlier cost Rs 750, is being sold at Rs 850. The new rate sheet was finalised on November 4, but made public on November 5.

Data shared by KMF showed that the basic price of a litre of ghee is Rs 735.93. Addition of Goods & Services Tax (GST) of Rs 36.80 along with a margin of Rs 77.27 brings the new retail cost to the customer to Rs 850.

A litre of ghee in a polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle and tin will now cost Rs 870 in retail (inclusive of bottle price), against the basic price of Rs 753.25 (PET bottle) and Rs 739.80 (tin), respectively.

KMF officials said a kilogram of paneer (cottage cheese) will now cost Rs 485, up from the earlier Rs 408. The basic rate is Rs 411.02 and margin component is Rs 73.98.

‘Projects to be implemented in phases’

Responding to questions about the financial implications of the infrastructure package, Khandre said the government was prioritising investment while ensuring proper financial planning. Projects would be implemented in phases, with funds utilised effectively. The minister said the road projects would be implemented transparently after making necessary financial arrangements and obtaining the Finance department’s approval.

The Cabinet also approved a revised estimate of Rs 3,409.02 crore for road development works in and around Bengaluru, to be implemented by the Karnataka Road Development Corporation in 10 packages.