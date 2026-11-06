Karnataka government alleges OMCs sold petrol with up to 31.2% ethanol, seeks action

The Karnataka government on Friday alleged that major oil marketing companies (OMCs) were supplying petrol with ethanol content exceeding the prescribed 20 per cent limit, with tests recording levels as high as 31.2 per cent, and sought action against the companies.
Addressing a press conference, Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Legal Metrology Minister Rizwan Arshad said the allegations were based on tests conducted on petrol samples collected from Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mangaluru and Tumakuru.
According to test results issued by Shriram Research Institute, Bengaluru, which is accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories and ISO-certified, samples from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) recorded ethanol content of 31.2 per cent and 30.5 per cent, respectively.
The results showed ethanol content of 27 per cent in HPCL (MS) petrol, 26.5 per cent in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's (BPCL) Speed, 26.1 per cent in Nayara, 25.5 per cent in Shell, 24.2 per cent and 22.6 per cent in two BPCL samples, 22.4 per cent in another HPCL sample and 20.8 per cent in another IOCL sample.
Among the remaining samples in the Motor Spirit (MS) category, ethanol content was recorded at 20.6 per cent in Nayara petrol, 19.9 per cent in a BPCL sample, 19.2 per cent in a Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) sample and 13.5 per cent in a Shell sample.
The minister said samples collected from major fuel companies had revealed ethanol content exceeding 20 per cent, with IOCL and HPCL recording levels of 31.2 per cent and 30.5 per cent, respectively.
"The oil companies are blending above 20 per cent. The problem is, E20 compliant vehicles are being manufactured in the country from 2023 onwards. Out of the total vehicles, hardly a few percentage of vehicles have E20 compliance," Arshad said.
According to him, if the mixing is above E20, then the E20-compliant vehicles will also have issues. "99 per cent of vehicles cannot handle any fuel beyond E20," the minister said, referring to the ethanol blending.
According to Arshad, prominent vehicle companies had initially said their products were not compatible for 20 per cent ethanol blending. "But after (Central) government intervention, what transpired, we don't know. Whether it was an explanation or anything else. All these companies kept quiet on that," he claimed.
He also said there was ambiguity over whether vehicle warranties covered damage caused by E20 fuel.
A press release issued by the minister alleged that the samples were initially submitted to the in-house laboratories of IOCL and BPCL, but their test reports did not disclose the ethanol content, despite it being one of the prescribed testing parameters. "This omission raises serious questions about the transparency of the oil marketing companies and what they seek to conceal from consumers," it said.
The Karnataka government said consumers were bearing a heavy financial burden due to over-blending, citing reduced mileage and possible damage to vehicle components, including filters, fuel pumps, injectors, hoses and seals. It claimed that 99 per cent of India's 35 crore vehicles were not designed to run on ethanol blends exceeding E20 and that even vehicles sold after April 2023 were certified only for blends of up to 20 per cent.
The government also raised concerns over fuel dispensing infrastructure, stating that most dispensing units currently in use at petrol pumps were designed to handle blends containing only up to 15 per cent ethanol.
The state government sought action against OMCs found supplying petrol with more than 20 per cent ethanol, compensation for consumers whose vehicles had suffered damage, mandatory nationwide display of ethanol blend percentages at fuel stations and the provision of different fuel blends to give consumers a choice.
It also demanded the establishment of an E20 spoilage fund to compensate affected consumers through a time-bound claims process, with vehicle damage certified by authorised service centres. "The Government of India must publicly clarify the actual ethanol blend being supplied to consumers," the release said.
Arshad said the Union ministers of road transport and highways and petroleum and natural gas owed an explanation to every Indian, as evidence of over-blending had now been placed on record.
He said the Centre's argument that ethanol blending helped save foreign exchange had not translated into any tangible benefit for consumers.
The minister demanded that every petrol pump across the country be required to display the ethanol blend percentage, enabling consumers to make an informed choice among the available fuel blends.
The release said the Karnataka government had empowered officials under the Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of Supply and Distribution and Prevention of Malpractices) Order, 2005, to act against malpractices in fuel supply and distribution.
It said the powers had been conferred on designated officials through a notification dated April 15, 2009, and that the government would ensure "an accurate measure and a quality guarantee for every litre its people pay for" under Mission Nikhara, launched by Arshad.
The government said it would continue conducting tests across the state and make its findings public.
There was no immediate response from the OMCs to the allegations.
(With inputs from PTI)