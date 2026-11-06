Karnataka govt hikes DA for employees, pensioners from 15.75% to 18%

BENGALURU: Karnataka has increased Dearness Allowance (DA) for State Government employees from 15.75% to 18% of basic pay. This will come into effect from July 1, 2026.

The Finance Department issued a Government Order on Thursday, announcing a 2.25 percentage point hike in DA under the 2024 Revised State Pay Scales.

The increase will also benefit State Government pensioners and family pensioners, including those from aided educational institutions whose pension is paid from the State’s Consolidated Fund. Their DA will also be increased from 15.75% to 18% of basic pension/family pension.

The order also points out that the retired employees drawing pensions under UGC, AICTE and ICAR pay scales will also be covered under the order as they are considered State pensioners.

However, separate orders will be issued for serving employees under these pay scales and judicial officers drawing salaries under the NJPC pay scale. The arrears will be payable with the salary or pension for November 2026 and will not be disbursed before the payment of that month’s salary or pension.

The revised Dearness Allowance will be applicable to full-time government employees, zilla panchayat employees, work-charged employees drawing regular time scales of pay, and full-time employees of aided educational institutions and universities.