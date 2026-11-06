Karnataka govt sanctions Rs 3 crore each for two lakes in Channapatna taluk

BENGALURU: The state government sanctioned Rs 3 crore each for the conservation of Ramammana Kere (lake) and Santhemogenahalli Lake in Channapatna taluk of Bengaluru South District, based on the directions issued by Upa Lokayukta Justice KN Phaneendra.

Ramammana Kere is heavily polluted by sewage from Channapatna town, besides facing rampant encroachment. Santhemogenahalli Lake was abandoned after it dried and trees started growing inside it. Elephants used to camp inside it and damage the crops in the vicinity. A part of it is also encroached.

TNIE had reported the state of a few lakes in the district, including these two, in a report ‘Channapatna lakes choked by sewage by UGD system’ on May 15, 2025. Justice Phaneendra took up a suomotu case and visited the lakes along with local body officials. He summoned authorities concerned twice and issued directions to protect these lakes following a meeting held on September 9, 2026.

The Department of Minor irrigation and groundwater development sanctioned Rs 3.8 crore for the conservation of Kudlur lake in Channapatna. The grant was sanctioned on October 29, considering the directions issued by Upa Lokayukta Justice KN Phaneendra, who had visited Kudlur lake, which is highly contaminated and encroached upon.