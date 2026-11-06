Karnataka increases drought aid from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000

BENGALURU: The State Government has increased drought relief from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 per farmer, limited to a maximum of two hectares.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Deputy CM G Parameshwara on Thursday initiated the release of the first installment of Rs 2,500, while the remaining Rs 2,500 will be paid within the next three weeks. To mark the launch, the first installment was distributed to farmers in Yadgir district, while farmers in other districts will receive the relief subsequently.

The CM said that as the Centre is yet to release drought relief funds, the State Government is providing compensation from its own resources. “This is an interim input subsidy given to farmers,” he said.

According to the CM, the government has declared 226 taluks as drought- hit.

The state has received 495 mm of rainfall as against 766 mm normal rainfall during south west monsoon.

The state has witnessed an overall deficit of 35 per cent--South Interior Karnataka (47%), North Interior (42%), Malnad Karnataka (37%) and Coastal Karnataka (27%). “Of the 31 districts, 30 are facing deficit rainfall,” the CM said.

The CM said as per the joint survey, 69.57 lakh hectares of land has been sowed against a total 84.10 lakh hectares and crop loss has been recorded in 57.93 lakh hectares area. “A sum of Rs 62,4881 crore loss has been estimated,” he said.