Karnataka: Nanjangud people in panic as tiger attacks continue

MYSURU: Four tigers (a tigress and her three cubs) were spotted by a surveillance drone in the forest area surrounding Akala village in Nanjangud taluk on Wednesday night, triggering panic among local residents, particularly in the wake of two recent tiger attacks in the region.

Two days ago, a farmer, Paramesh, was attacked by a tiger while working in his agricultural land. He sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment. Following this incident, villagers had urged the forest department to capture the tiger responsible for the attack.

On Wednesday, a tribal woman, Machamma (45) of Doranakatte Colony under Hediyala Gram Panchayat limits was killed in a tiger attack near Hadanooru Nanjundeshwarabetta. According to preliminary information, she was grazing goats near her agricultural land when a tiger pounced on her and dragged her into the Bandipur forest.

Forest officials subsequently launched a search operation using drones and retrieved her body from the forest. Machamma’s death triggered protests by villagers, who accused senior forest department officials, political representatives and organisations working for tribal welfare, of failing support the bereaved family.

The villagers staged a dharna in rage over the alleged lack of information and some “insensitive remarks” by officials handling tribal welfare matters. They also demanded Rs 30 lakh compensation to the bereaved family, permanent employment for one member of the family, installation of chain-link mesh fencing to prevent wild animals from entering human settlements and a permanent solution to recurring wildlife attacks.