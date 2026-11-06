Renukaswamy murder: Approver gets bail to attend father’s death anniversary

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court ordered to release Pradoosh S Rao, an approver in the Renukaswamy murder case involving actor Darshan, on bail starting from November 7 to 12 for the religious ceremonies on account of the first death anniversary of his father.

Justice Anant Ramanath Hegde passed the order while partly allowing the petition filed by Rao seeking his release on bail for 20 days from custody to perform the religious ceremonies on the first death anniversary of his father, Subbarao.

The court imposed the conditions that Rao shall be brought from the prison at 8 am on November 7 to his residence and immediately after the completion of the ceremony, he should be brought back to the prison where he is in custody. Rao shall be brought back to the prison before 6 pm on each day starting from November 7 till 12.

The court also said, Rao shall furnish the list of family members and the priests who are attending the function before the Trial Court, prison authorities and City Armed Reserve Police.