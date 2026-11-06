Renukaswamy murder: Approver gets bail to attend father’s death anniversary

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court ordered to release Pradoosh S Rao, an approver in the Renukaswamy murder case involving actor Darshan, on bail starting from November 7 to 12 for the religious ceremonies on account of the first death anniversary of his father.
Justice Anant Ramanath Hegde passed the order while partly allowing the petition filed by Rao seeking his release on bail for 20 days from custody to perform the religious ceremonies on the first death anniversary of his father, Subbarao.
The court imposed the conditions that Rao shall be brought from the prison at 8 am on November 7 to his residence and immediately after the completion of the ceremony, he should be brought back to the prison where he is in custody. Rao shall be brought back to the prison before 6 pm on each day starting from November 7 till 12.
The court also said, Rao shall furnish the list of family members and the priests who are attending the function before the Trial Court, prison authorities and City Armed Reserve Police.
Rao shall not communicate in any manner with the police officer or any other person who is connected with the case or any witnesses or their close relatives named in the charge sheet.
The senior counsel for Darshan opposed the petition on the ground that Rao is an approver and is required to be in custody to ensure that the approver’s evidence will have sanctity and the approver is not influenced by persons who are interested in prosecuting the accused. Rao was released on bail when his father died a year ago, and during that period, because of the intervention of the police, the petitioner turned to be an approver and the police are escorting the petitioner from the prison to the court. The petitioner is tutored to support the prosecution case, he argued.