Siddaramaiah should work to bring Congress back to power, says Minister Satish Jarkiholi

BENGALURU: Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Satish Jarkiholi here on Friday said former Chief Minister and CWC member Siddaramaiah, who had headed the government twice, should now work towards ensuring that the Congress returns to power in the next Assembly elections in 2028.

He also ruled out any possibility of a change of leadership in Karnataka, asserting that Chief Minister D K Shivakumar would continue in office. It may be noted here that Satish was a close associate of Siddaramaiah as the former had identified with the AHINDA movement which catapulated the latter as CM twice.

Speaking to reporters, Jarkiholi said the Congress had already given Siddaramaiah the opportunity to become Chief Minister twice and there was no question of offering him another position."The party has made him Chief Minister twice. He should now work for the party. What more can the party offer him? He himself has said that he would work for the party and strive to ensure its victory in the next elections even without being the Chief Minister," he said.

He said Siddaramaiah had a responsibility to help the party return to power, given his experience as Chief Minister twice. "He will certainly work for it. The responsibility of bringing the government back to power rests with him as well," he added.

Rejecting speculation about another change of guard, Jarkiholi said Shivakumar would continue as Chief Minister and there was neither a need nor a situation warranting a leadership change."There is no question of a third Chief Minister. D K Shivakumar will continue as Chief Minister. There is no need for a change, nor is there any such situation," he said, dismissing the Opposition's especially BJP's claims about a possible third Chief Minister.

He said maintaining internal discipline and restraint was not new to the Congress and accused the BJP of unnecessarily raising the issue.