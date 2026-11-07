Activists demand CCTVs in sensitive Hampi sites

HAMPI/HOSAPETE: Social activists and various organisations have demanded that the authorities install CCTVs at several vulnerable locations across the historic Hampi heritage site, particularly around Sugreev Cave, where the decomposed body of an unidentified woman was recently found, amid suspicions of a possible treasure-hunting attempt.

The demand has gained momentum following the discovery of the woman’s body by two foreign tourists who had gone trekking near Sugreev Cave. The incident has raised serious concerns over the safety and security of visitors as well as the activities taking place in isolated areas of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Activists and representatives of various organisations said that several locations in Hampi, particularly caves, secluded monuments and areas away from the regular tourist routes, remain vulnerable due to the absence of surveillance. They urged the district administration, Police Department and Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to jointly identify sensitive locations and install CCTV cameras to monitor suspicious movements.

The activists suspect that certain secluded locations could be used by miscreants for illegal activities, including treasure hunting, under the cover of darkness. However, the allegations linking the woman’s death to treasure hunting have not yet been established, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

They also demanded increased night patrolling, deployment of additional police personnel and strict monitoring of people entering restricted and isolated areas. The authorities should ensure that tourists, particularly foreign visitors who explore lesser-known monuments and trekking routes, are not exposed to security risks, they said.