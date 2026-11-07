Congress’ strength is country’s strength, says Karnataka CM

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday described the campaign led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, especially the one against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) as a national campaign, saying it represented the voice of the people and their right to vote.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi after attending the Diwali Milan programme at Rahul’s residence, Shivakumar said that the LoP in Lok Sabha wanted the Congress to grow stronger through unity and the commitment of its workers and cadres. “It is not his campaign or Rahul Gandhi’s campaign. It is the country’s campaign. It is the voice of the people and the vote of the people,” the CM said.

Highlighting the Congress’ contribution to the country, Shivakumar said that it had given the nation freedom, democracy and the Constitution. Rahul was working to protect the Constitution and democracy, Shivakumar added. “Congress’ history is the country’s history, and Congress’ strength is the country’s strength. Whenever the Congress was in power, it shared everything equally with every section of society. That is what he (Rahul) wants to maintain. This is his biggest strength,” Shivakumar said.

Describing the Diwali Milan, he said Rahul’s message was one of unity, peace and togetherness, particularly recognising party workers and cadres who had remained loyal and continued working for the organisation. “He (Rahul) wants all the workers and cadres who have worked for the party, stayed with the party and remained loyal to it to help it grow stronger and better. It was a Diwali celebration. Great arrangements were made, and we all enjoyed ourselves. We share love, unity and peace,” he said.

On the decision to link IDs with beneficiary schemes, he said the matter would be discussed within the government. “There are a lot of things to discuss on this issue. We will discuss it,” Shivakumar said.