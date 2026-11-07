ED is not a 'super cop' to investigate everything, says Karnataka High Court

The case originated from a private complaint filed by K C Rajanna before a trial court in Kolar, alleging that the Malur Land Grant Committee, headed by Nanjegowda, had illegally allotted around 80 acres of land to 38 people. Treating the alleged land scam as a predicate offence, the ED registered a case in 2023.

During its searches, the ED found material indicating alleged irregularities in appointments made by KOMUL, which came to be described as a job scam. It shared the information with the Lokayukta police.

Meanwhile, the local police filed a closure report in the land scam case. The trial court dismissed the report for want of sanction to prosecute the public servants concerned. After the Lokayukta police did not act on the information shared by the ED, the agency filed a private complaint in the job scam case before a special court.

The High Court said Section 66(2) of the PMLA requires the ED to inform the concerned agency if it comes across violations of other laws during an investigation, rather than investigate those offences on its own.

"If we were to accept the contention of the ED in the instant case, it would amount to concluding that the jurisdictional police and the sanctioning authority are guilty of dereliction of their respective duties and the ED alone is correct. Similarly, in the job scam case, it amounts to presuming the Lokayukta police or agency, who have not proceeded against the accused by not initiating any criminal proceedings based on the information provided by the ED, are guilty of dereliction of their respective duties and putting the ED on a higher pedestal, which is not contemplated in law", the court observed.

The court also pointed out that the Constitution envisages a separation of powers among different organs of the government to prevent any one institution from becoming supreme and abusing its authority. It said the law provided for checks and balances among institutions.

The ED is not a super cop to investigate anything and everything that comes to its notice, the court added.