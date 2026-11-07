Gram panchayats can buy material worth up to Rs 5 lakh per project without tender

BENGALURU: Ahead of the local body elections, the Karnataka government has allowed gram panchayats to directly purchase material worth up to Rs 5 lakh for each approved work under the VB-G RAM G scheme without floating tenders.

The move will help speed up rural development works, create local jobs and prevent people from migrating to other places in search of work due to drought.

There are 6,000 GPs in Karnataka.

The order issued by the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Department on November 2, a copy of which is available with The New Indian Express, has granted the exemption under Section 4(g) of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act, 1999 for a period of one year.

The move is expected to facilitate faster implementation of approved rural infrastructure works by removing procurement-related procedural hurdles at the GP- level. The State Government order says that this initiative is to take up and implement works that are approved under VB-G RAM G and the Rs 5 lakh amount worth material per work. The Finance Department has directed them to purchase quality material and ensure quality work to be undertaken.

The order issued puts certain conditions. The exemption is limited to the purchase of material and cannot be used to appoint contractors or award contracts for execution of works.

The total procurement value for each work, including applicable taxes and charges should not exceed Rs 5 lakh. The government has directed that material must be purchased at reasonable rates while ensuring quality. The order also insists GPs maintain records of price comparisons, procurement decisions, supplies, quality inspections, bills and payments. These records must be made available for audit.

RDPR sources said that with severe drought across the state, the State Government wants to take up work under VB-G RAM G to prevent migration.