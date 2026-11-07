‘Green crackers need distinct packaging’

BENGALURU: As Bengaluru and the rest of the state beckon Deepavali, the authorities have urged people to opt for eco-friendly “green” firecrackers, while celebrating the festival of lights. However, distinguishing green firecrackers from standard firecrackers might prove difficult, with the visible markers differentiating the two possibly being too subtle for the median consumer.

Green crackers are essentially crackers developed and certified by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research’s (CSIR) National Environmental and Engineering Research Institute (NEERI). They are estimated to offer around 30% reduction in particulate matter (PM) emission, reduce harmful emissions of Sulfur Dioxide, Nitrogen Oxide and other gases, cut down dust emission, and significantly reduce noise pollution.

But how aware – or conscious – is the median customer? “The prices are not much higher than the traditional ones. Consumers must also make a conscious effort to abide by the laws of the land and go green and report illegal crackers,” said Harini Raghavan, co-founder of Public Health Action.

Akshay Heblikar, an environmentalist, said that the packaging for green crackers had room for improvement, and the ideal packaging should stand out to customers unaware of their existence. Currently, a CSIR-NEERI logo and a QR code is all that stands out on a packet of green crackers, making it easy for ordinary consumers to overlook them.