Kannada linguist KV Narayan dies at 78

BENGALURU: Noted Kannada linguist, literary critic, writer and cultural thinker Prof KV Narayan, popularly known as KVN, passed away in Bengaluru on Friday at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife, noted feminist writer HS Srimati, and two children.

Narayan began his academic career as a teacher at National College, Bengaluru. He later joined the Kannada Studies Centre at Bengaluru University, where he taught linguistics and literary criticism. He completed his PhD under the guidance of noted poet and scholar GS Shivarudrappa.

He later joined Hampi Kannada University, where he served as professor, registrar, dean and in-charge Vice-Chancellor. He played an important role in the academic and administrative development of the university. Narayan authored several books on Kannada language, literary criticism and linguistics.

His work Nudigala Alivu, which examined language extinction and the efforts to preserve endangered languages, won the 2024 Central Sahitya Akademi Award. He was also honoured with the Karnataka Sahitya Akademi Award and the Rajyotsava Award.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said Narayan had made invaluable contributions to the development of Kannada language, literature and culture. Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy described Narayan as one of the scholars who enriched the Kannada literary tradition. BJP state president BY Vijayendra also expressed grief, recalling Narayan’s contributions to Kannada literature, linguistics and cultural thought.