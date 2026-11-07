Karnataka High Court bins case by married woman against 7th husband

BENGALURU: In a rare case of a woman adopting a modus operandi of getting married, creating rifts in the family, filing case after case, settling them, and making money from it, the Karnataka High Court quashed criminal proceedings initiated against Hussain (47) for having indulged in cruelty over demand for dowry from his wife Tabassum (30). It was her seventh marriage out of a total of nine.

“The sequence, as projected by the petitioner, is striking. One marriage follows another; matrimonial discord is followed by litigation, which in several instances is followed by settlement; and the matrimonial journey thereafter proceeds to yet another alliance.

The petitioner contends that this recurring course of conduct is not an accidental concatenation of matrimonial misfortunes, but discloses a pattern in which a criminal process is allegedly employed to secure monetary advantage,” said Justice M Nagaprasanna, while allowing the petition filed by Hussain, challenging the proceedings initiated by Tabassum.

The petitioner married the complainant, Tabassum, in 2022. The marriage was reportedly mediated by a mutual friend. The petitioner and complainant, along with family members of the petitioner, continued to reside under the same roof after the marriage for a brief period.

The relationship between the petitioner and complainant is said to have floundered, which led to skirmishes between the husband and wife, resulting in certain proceedings initiated by the complainant against the husband and other members of the family.