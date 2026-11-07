Karnataka: Initiative to improve govt schools via CSR needs govt monitoring

Something promising is unfolding in Karnataka’s education sector, especially focusing on improving government schools across the state. A small, but significant beginning has been made: the inauguration of the ‘Namma Shaale Namma Javabdari’ (‘Our School, Our Responsibility’) initiative, launched by the Education & Literacy Department on Wednesday.

It is set to function within the corporate social responsibility (CSR) framework laid by the state government, wherein every private school in the state will be expected to adopt government schools and provide guidance toward their development for a period of four to five years.

While inaugurating the initiative, CM DK Shivakumar requested private schools to integrate children from rural government schools with their own students, provide them with quality education, and help them succeed in life.

Karnataka has a total of 46,757 government schools. The initial plan for this initiative targets 1,000 government schools.The next step is to link a total of 2,000 government schools with private institutions. As part of the plan, Shivakumar said,6,000 gram panchayats have been categorized into three divisions from which government schools are expected to be selected by the private schools.

The responsibility for choosing the means of assisting the government schools rests with the private schools themselves, and the CM assured that the state government will not “dictate” the capacity of any private school to assist, nor will it “take a single paisa” from them.

Shivakumar said the state government’s focus lies categorically on children from Karnataka’s rural demographics –excluding Bengaluru -as that is where reforms and assistance for the government schools are needed the most.

This is a welcome initiative, as it is expected to improve the conditions of government schools and people’s perceptions of them. Government schools more often than not receive a “thumbs-down” when compared with private schools, which are more secure with finances for maintaining their infrastructure.