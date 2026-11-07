Karnataka: KRS storage level falls to 21.9 tmcft, raises concern over drinking water

BENGALURU: The water level in Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) reservoir has sharply depleted to 21.9 tmcft as against its gross capacity of 49.45 tmcft, raising concerns over drinking water and irrigation in the Cauvery basin districts, with another eight months to go before the onset of the next monsoon.

KRS and the Kabini dam supply drinking water to several districts in Karnataka and are crucial for meeting Tamil Nadu’s water requirements. In both the dams water levels are reaching dead storage.

Adding to Karnataka’s concerns, the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on Friday directed the state to release 3,000 cusecs of water daily for the next 15 days starting from Saturday (November 7). This would mean releasing nearly 4 tmcft of water from the Cauvery basin reservoirs, putting further pressure on the already depleted storage.

According to data from the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), the four major reservoirs in the Cauvery basin has 58 tmcft as against its gross capacity of 114.57 tmcft. During the corresponding period last year, the reservoirs had 111.36 tmcft of water.

The storage level in the KRS reservoir is expected to decline further in the coming months. Bengaluru, Mandya, Mysuru and Bengaluru South districts together require approximately 3 tmcft of water every month to meet their drinking water needs.

G S Srinivasa Reddy, former director, KSNDMC, said reservoirs in the Cauvery basin would normally be 90 per cent full or more during November at the completion of south west monsoon. “Now, the storage is only 44 per cent. The major rainfall season is over by October and we do not expect much rainfall in the next eight months.

The inflow into the reservoirs has also declined by nearly 60 per cent this year. Evaporation and other water losses could further reduce the available storage. The numbers are scary,” he said.