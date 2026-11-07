Priyank accuses Centre of misleading people on ethanol blending; challenges BJP, JD(S) over trust allegations

BENGALURU: Minister for IT and BT and Home Minister Priyank Kharge here on Saturday accused the Union government of misleading people over ethanol blending in petrol, alleging that the policy was being pursued to benefit companies associated with Union Ministers rather than serve public interest.
He also challenged the BJP and JD(S) to produce evidence to substantiate allegations against the Siddhartha Vihar Trust, asserting that he was ready to place his family's financial records in the public domain.
Speaking to reporters, Kharge claimed that reports from laboratories accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) had detected ethanol content of 35–40% in some samples, exceeding the limits indicated by the Union government.
"The Government of India is lying through its teeth to the people. You are experimenting on 1.3 billion people. How does that even work?" he asked.
Recalling the Union government's submissions before the Supreme Court, he said the Solicitor General had described ethanol blending as an experiment and indicated that it was not intended for nationwide implementation.
Kharge alleged that the policy was aimed at facilitating profiteering by companies linked to Union Ministers. He also accused the BJP of compromising constitutional institutions for political gains.
Challenges BJP, JD(S) over Siddhartha Vihar Trust
Reacting to allegations by Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy that he was conducting real estate business in the name of Siddhartha Vihar Trust, Kharge challenged the BJP and JD(S) leadership to produce documentary evidence.
"I am alone enough to take them on. I will bring my documents, and they should bring theirs. Whether it is Siddhartha Vihar Trust or personal accounts or bank details, I am ready to produce everything. I will bring all my family's documents as well," he said.
He challenged BJP and JD(S) leaders, including their MLAs, MLCs and MPs, to decide the venue for an open examination of their respective documents.
"This hit-and-run politics will not work," he said, rejecting allegations that the trust was involved in developing layouts and selling sites. He maintained that the project was intended for a Buddha temple.
Questioning why central agencies had not initiated action if there was evidence of wrongdoing, Kharge said the BJP had been in power at the Centre for 12 years and had access to agencies such as the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate.
"Let them bring their documents. They have the IT and ED at their disposal. Why have they not acted in 12 years?" he asked.