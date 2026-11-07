Siddaramaiah should work for Congress win in ’28 polls: Satish Jarkiholi

BENGALURU: Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Friday said that former chief minister and CWC member Siddaramaiah should now work towards ensuring the Congress victory in the 2028 Assembly elections.

Addressing reporters here, he ruled out any possibility of a leadership change in the state, asserting that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will continue in office.

Jarkiholi said, “The party made Siddaramaiah CM twice. He should now work for the party’s growth. What more can the party offer him? Siddaramaiah himself has said that he will work for the party and strive to ensure its victory in the next elections.”

He said Siddaramaiah has a big responsibility of helping the party retain power in the state, given his experience as CM twice. He will certainly work towards it.

Ruling out any change of guard, Jarkiholi said Shivakumar will continue as CM. “There is no question of a third CM. Shivakumar will continue as CM. The situation now does not warrant any change in leadership,” he said, dismissing opposition parties’ claim that there is a possibility of the state having a third CM.

On the byelection to the Assembly from Hiriyur constituency, Jarkiholi said Congress leaders and workers will work together to ensure the victory of their candidate. He clarified that he has not been officially assigned any specific responsibility, but will campaign as a party worker.