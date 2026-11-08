Balakrishna calls Rajanna cosying up to JDS ‘political prostitution’

BENGALURU: Municipal Administration Minister H C Balakrishna on Saturday launched a sharp attack on former minister and senior Congress leader K N Rajanna over his recent political statements and his alleged proclivity towards JDS in the backdrop of his MLC son Rajendra meeting with Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy recently in Delhi, describing it as an example of “political prostitution”.

Speaking to reporters in Ramanagara, Balakrishna said there was no ulterior motive behind his criticism of certain leaders, including Rajanna, asserting that he was speaking in the interest of the Congress and its workers.

“Why should we criticise anyone expecting something from the chief minister? He (CM) has already given us everything. There is nothing more for us to expect. Rajendra may be calculating what he can get by making such statements, but we speak keeping the party’s interests in mind,” he said responding to Rajendra’s reported claim that he held political discussions with Kumaraswamy.

Questioning his meeting with Kumaraswamy during the council election, Balakrishna asked what message such a meeting would send to party workers and the public.

“Earlier, the same people had criticised Kumaraswamy and even made remarks against former prime minister H D Deve Gowda. Now, have they suddenly developed affection for them? Is this not politics? I would call it political prostitution,” he remarked.