Balakrishna calls Rajanna cosying up to JDS ‘political prostitution’

BENGALURU: Municipal Administration Minister H C Balakrishna on Saturday launched a sharp attack on former minister and senior Congress leader K N Rajanna over his recent political statements and his alleged proclivity towards JDS in the backdrop of his MLC son Rajendra meeting with Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy recently in Delhi, describing it as an example of “political prostitution”.
Speaking to reporters in Ramanagara, Balakrishna said there was no ulterior motive behind his criticism of certain leaders, including Rajanna, asserting that he was speaking in the interest of the Congress and its workers.
“Why should we criticise anyone expecting something from the chief minister? He (CM) has already given us everything. There is nothing more for us to expect. Rajendra may be calculating what he can get by making such statements, but we speak keeping the party’s interests in mind,” he said responding to Rajendra’s reported claim that he held political discussions with Kumaraswamy.
Questioning his meeting with Kumaraswamy during the council election, Balakrishna asked what message such a meeting would send to party workers and the public.
“Earlier, the same people had criticised Kumaraswamy and even made remarks against former prime minister H D Deve Gowda. Now, have they suddenly developed affection for them? Is this not politics? I would call it political prostitution,” he remarked.
On allegations concerning the conduct of Council elections, Balakrishna challenged Rajanna to swear on his family deity that the elections had been conducted honestly. He also asked him to seek an explanation from MLC Puttanna who lost from Bengaluru South Teachers’ constituency on the manner in which the elections were conducted.
Warning against leaders making unnecessary statements that hurt party workers, he said the party would examine the issue. “Leaders should not hurt the sentiments of party workers. The workers themselves will give their answer. The party will take action, and we will discuss the matter,” he added.
CONGRESS MLC RULES OUT JOINING JDS
Hassan: Terming reports of his joining the JDS as baseless following his meeting with Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Rajendra Rajanna, Congress MLA and son of senior Congress leader K N Rajanna, said he met the JDS leader only to request setting up of new industries in Madhugiri, his assembly constituency. Speaking to reporters after visiting the Goddess Hasanamba Temple here on Saturday, the MLA admitted that he met the Union minister twice and also discussed politics. To a question, Rajendra said, “I am an MLC of the Congress.
Who said I and my father, former minister HN Rajanna, are planning to join the JDS?” Coming down heavily on Municipal Administration Minister HC Balakrishna for remarking that his father can quit the Congress instead of conducting “anti-party activities”, he said the minister made such comments only to get appreciation from the chief minister and the party high command.