BJP MLA, Congress leader clash at Ward One campaign launch

BENGALURU: In an incident involving sitting KR Puram MLA Byrathi Basavarajof the BJP and former MLC Narayanswamy of the Congress, the two leaders confronted each other over development works on Saturday in full public view. The incident occurred during the launch of the second leg of the ‘Ward One campaign’ by Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda at Tin Factory.

The situation turned volatile after Congress supporters assembled to welcome the minister and held the MLA responsible for civic issues such as bad roads and delays in development works. Former MLC Narayanswamy, who was also present, confronted the MLA, enraging Basavaraj, following which the two entered into a verbal altercation. Anticipating that the situation could escalate, the minister and police intervened and pacified the rivals.

After the situation eased,Byre Gowda directed officials to prepare a comprehensive master plan for the redevelopment of KR Puram Tin Factory Junction, with a clear focus on pedestrian safety, seamless public transport connectivity and smoother traffic movement.

The directions came during the launch of the second phase of the Ward One campaign near Tin Factory Junction,under the East City Corporation. The minister also inspected the junction and surrounding roads along with officials, reviewing problems arising from ongoing Metro and K-RIDE works, traffic congestion and inadequate pedestrian infrastructure.

Calling for an integrated approach to address the complex infrastructure and mobility challenges at one of Bengaluru’s busiest traffic hubs, the minister instructed the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA),Metro officials and other agencies to work in coordination and ensure that the junction is developed as a people-friendly and pedestrian-friendly public space.

“With lakhs of commuters using this junction every day, its development must go beyond isolated road improvements. The plan must provide convenient access for commuters arriving by autos, taxis and other modes of transport,” said Byre Gowda.