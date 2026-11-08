Claim on ethanol blending a bid to set false narrative, says Pralhad Joshi

HUBBALLI: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday slammed Food and Civil Supplies Minister Rizwan Arshad for his claim of excess amount of ethanol in petrol.

Addressing reporters here, Joshi said the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the oil marketing companies for testing have not been followed to substantiate Rizwan’s claim. Joshi said the country has a well-stated ethanol blending policy under which 19 to 21% ethanol blending with petrol is permissible. Of the 14 samples tested, most of them were in this range and a few, as the minister claimed, were said to be on the higher side. This was because the SOPs were not followed properly.

Rizwan’s claim of finding 30% ethanol is an attempt to set a false narrative, for which the Congress is known, he alleged.

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “E20 turned into 420” jibe, the Union minister dubbed the former “immature, childish and foolish”. This showed Rahul’s level of understanding of the issue. Only those involved in “420” acts could make such a baseless remark, he said.

Stating that the country’s ethanol blending policy is a boon for sugarcane growers, Joshi said the oil marketing companies have been asked to clear the bills of farmers from whom ethanol has been procured. The stand of the Congress and its leader Rahul appears to be anti-farmer, he alleged.

Joshi sought to know if Chief Minister DK Shivakumar backed Rahul’s remark or farmers’ welfare.

‘Rs 60K cr additional income’

Joshi claimed that because of the hike in prices of essential commodities and services, and various taxes and cess in the last three years, the state government has been collecting over Rs 60,000 crore additional revenue.