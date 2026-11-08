Congress weighed down by price rise, Siddaramaiah’s displeasure

Siddaramaiah’s message has rung alarm bells for the party. Though out of power, the former CM wields considerable influence among a section of voters, especially the numerically strong Kuruba community, which is spread across the state. Some Congress leaders believe the community is a deciding factor in nearly 70 assembly segments.

For a long time, the former CM has positioned himself not just as the Kuruba community leader but also as a leader of a larger socio-political coalition, AHINDA (Kannada acronym for Minorities, Backward Classes and Dalits). His followers want him to hold a grand convention of the AHINDA community and are also demanding implementation of the caste survey. The former CM openly insisting on its implementation could land Congress and the Shivakumar government in a tight spot.

Those closely following the former CM’s political journey over the last few decades say it is easy to deal with Siddaramaiah when in power, but not so when he is out of power. He remains one of the many key power centres within the party.

Perhaps the BJP and JD(S) are sensing the opportunity to woo the former CM’s followers by going soft on him and taking potshots at other Congress leaders, including the CM and ministers.

Internal rumblings in Karnataka, a key state for the Congress, could have far-reaching implications on its national ambitions. It’s unclear whether the high command, which currently appears focused on its fight against the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, is cognizant of the issue’s seriousness and how it intends to resolve it.

On the administrative front, by announcing a Rs 20,000 crore road infrastructure package this week, the CM is attempting to dispel the notion that a fund crunch is slowing his government’s push for infrastructure development. He is also reaching out to beneficiaries of guarantee schemes to build on the goodwill.

However, the price rise will be of real concern for the party that made the rising cost of living a major poll plank in the run-up to the 2023 polls, and announced guarantee schemes to ease the burden to some extent. Now, the opposition BJP accuses the government of increasing prices of milk and milk products, power tariff, bus fares, property tax, and registration charges. Seeking to politically capitalize on citizen anger, the BJP plans to take up these issues at the assembly, zilla, and taluk panchayat constituency level, not limiting its agitations to the state and district level.

Surely, the Congress and its government have some urgent firefighting to do in the days ahead.