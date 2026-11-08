Deepavali: Docs caution against cracker mishaps

BENGALURU: Ahead of Deepavali celebrations, hospitals and eye specialists have urged the public to exercise caution while bursting firecrackers, warning that accidents can cause serious eye injuries, including permanent vision loss. They have also stressed the need to protect children, elderly people and animals from the risks associated with fireworks.

People have been advised to burst crackers only in open spaces, maintain a safe distance and wear protective eyewear. Children should handle fireworks only under adult supervision. Using a long incense stick to light crackers, stepping away immediately and never attempting to relight unexploded crackers are among the precautions recommended.

Dr Sribhargava Natesh at Nethra Eye Hospital warned that firecracker-related eye injuries could sometimes result in permanent vision loss. He advised parents to ensure that children wear protective eyewear and maintain a safe distance while bursting crackers.

Even injuries that appear minor can affect deeper structures of the eye, said Dr Amod Nayak, Head of Clinical Services at Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital.

In case of an eye injury, people should avoid rubbing or pressing the eye or attempting to remove foreign particles lodged in it. If chemicals enter the eye, it should be rinsed with clean water for five to 10 minutes. However, if a penetration injury is suspected, the eye should not be washed or pressed. It should be protected with a rigid shield or soft covering without applying pressure, and the person should be taken to the nearest eye hospital immediately, doctors said.

Dr Jyoti Matalia at Narayana Nethralaya said children’s eyes were particularly susceptible to firecracker injuries that could cause permanent vision loss.

Doctors also highlighted the need to protect animals from the noise and hazards of fireworks.