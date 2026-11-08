Four killed in separate road accidents in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Four people, including a woman, were killed in three separate road accidents in Bengaluru between Friday evening and Saturday early hours. The accidents were reported under the jurisdictions of Electronics City, HSR Layout and KR Puram Traffic police stations.

Two people died after an unidentified speeding vehicle rammed into their motorcycle on the Bommasandra flyover under Electronic City Traffic Police limits in the early hours of Saturday. The deceased, Lingaraju (28) and Devarajamma (25), were from neighbouring villages in Sira taluk of Tumakuru district. Lingaraju, a cab driver, was residing in Hoskote, while Devarajamma was staying at a paying guest accommodation in Electronics City and working at a private company.

The duo was returning to Bengaluru around 1 am on Saturday when their bike was rear-ended. The impact threw both of them off the motorcycle, leaving them with fatal injuries. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Electronic City traffic police are examining CCTV footage from roads around the accident spot to identify the vehicle and its driver.

In the second accident, a 42-year-old motorcyclist died after his bike crashed head-on into a container truck while he was riding in the wrong direction on a one-way under the HSR Layout traffic police limits around midnight. The deceased, Dayananda, hailed from Tiptur. He died on the way to hospital.

In the third accident, a 22-year-old man died after a mini tipper lorry rammed into his motorcycle near the Tin Factory bridge under the KR Puram traffic police limits on Friday evening. The deceased, Yousuf, was a resident of DJ Halli. The accident occurred around 5 pm and he sustained fatal injuries.