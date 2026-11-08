IndiGo flight returns after hijack threat

BENGALURU: A Lucknow-bound IndiGo flight returned to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) shortly after take off on Saturday after a suspected hijack threat note was found inside the aircraft’s lavatory.

Flight 6E-451, which had departed from Terminal 1, declared a full emergency and returned to Bengaluru after the cabin crew spotted a handwritten note. The message reportedly read, “This flight is going to hijack at 6.30, ignore and see the consequences.”

IndiGo on Saturday confirmed that a security threat had been reported onboard the Bengaluru–Lucknow flight. It said the authorities concerned were immediately informed in accordance with standard operating procedures and the pilots decided to return to the airport of origin for necessary security checks.

The airline said the flight would resume its journey after receiving the requisite clearances. “We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering them refreshments and sharing regular updates,” an IndiGo spokesperson said. The airline added that the safety and security of passengers, crew and aircraft remained its priority.